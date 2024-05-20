Megaworld's malls, offices now 100% Carbon-neutral

MEGAWORLD announced that it has achieved its carbon neutrality for all its company-owned office and mall developments across the country.

This achievement covers 52 developments, all of which are 100 percent operational.

Based on data compiled by Megaworld in partnership with Diligent, a global leader in governance, risk and compliance the company’s gross carbon emissions from operational Megaworld-owned properties accounted for about 69,000 metric tons in 2023, 98 percent of which came from electricity consumption (Scope 2), while the rest were from fuel consumption (Scope 1).

Of this total, 51 percent came from Megaworld-owned mall developments while the remaining 49 percent was recorded from its office properties.

Megaworld is also looking into shifting to renewable energy for all its mall and office properties in the next three years and activating over 1,000 hectares of carbon forests in Batangas, Cavite, Tarlac, Iloilo, Palawan and Cebu. / PR