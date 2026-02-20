Meirelles confirms split from Estrada

Brazilian beauty queen Priscilla Meirelles confirmed that she and actor John Estrada are no longer married.

In an interview on “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda” on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, Priscilla revealed that she initiated divorce proceedings in Brazil.

“Which means bilang isang foreigner, may karapatan ako to divorce my husband. So last year, I went to Brazil and I started the process of divorcing him,” she explained.

“I got married in the Philippines but I registered my marriage in Brazil, which means that my marriage is both valid in the Philippines and in Brazil.”

Asked why she decided to end the marriage, Priscilla said, “Because the marriage is no longer valid. I don’t see myself sharing a life with that person. I fought for fourteen years and it got to a point na hindi ko na kaya. I realized after a lot of things had happened that the best thing for me is to really move forward mag-isa.”

She added that while their marriage has ended, John continues to fulfill his role as a father. / TRC