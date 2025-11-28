Melai opens S4 of hit Bisaya talk show

MELAI Cantiveros-Francisco is serving four times the “chika” and laughter as she returns with a fresh roster of guests for season four of ABS-CBN’s Bisaya talk show, “Kuan on One,” which premiered Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.

The host and comedian thanked viewers for the unwavering support that has carried the online show — a space that highlights Bisaya culture and features Bisdak personalities across different fields — into its fourth season.

“All of this is because of the ‘kuanizens’ who really watch us. Especially those who aren’t Bisaya but still tune in and rely on the subtitles. Thank you so much. You’re the reason why we’ve reached season four,” Melai said during the mediacon.

She added that the conversations continue to be her favorite part of the program.

“I’m so excited because I know many people will enjoy and be inspired by our new set of Bisaya celebrities. There will be many revelations. I let them talk about whatever they want and whatever excites them,” she said.

For the season’s pilot episode, Melai sits down with Beauty Gonzalez as the actress reflects on her career and personal life. Upcoming guests include Matteo Guidicelli, AZ Martinez and others.

New episodes of “Kuan on One” stream every Tuesday on the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel and on iWant. / PR