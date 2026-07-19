Melanie Marquez forgives husband

MANY showbiz fans were surprised after Melanie Marquez shared a sweet photo with her husband, Randy Lawyer, on social media.

The post came a day before the beauty queen-actress celebrated her 62nd birthday on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Utah, USA.

It can be recalled that in January, Marquez accused her husband of physically abusing her. Randy, however, denied the allegations.

Despite what happened, Melanie said she has forgiven her American husband because compassion ultimately prevailed.

“I’m his caregiver now,” Melanie told “Cabinet Files.”

She also revealed that Randy had knelt before her to ask for forgiveness.

According to Melanie, it was their children, Michelle Dee and Abraham Lawyer, who updated her about Randy’s condition.

“I think that’s their way to get my attention and stir up my compassion. He’s completely depending on my care, honestly speaking,” she said. / TRC S