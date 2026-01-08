Melanie Marquez’s husband denies allegations

Randy Lawyer has strongly denied the allegations made against him by his wife, Melanie Marquez.

In an interview on “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda” on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, Marquez claimed she was a battered wife and alleged that her husband kidnapped her and placed her in a rehabilitation facility against her will.

However, Boy Abunda said he received an email from the legal counsel of Marquez’s American husband denying the accusations.

According to Lawyer’s camp, the allegations were fabricated and had no basis. They also said the complaint filed by Marquez was dismissed by the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office and did not proceed to court.

“Randy Lawyer strongly denies that he hurt or abused his wife Melanie Marquez. In the email sent to us by Randy’s lawyers from PECABAR Law Office, they stated that Melanie has a notorious history of fabricating stories of abuse against her husband,” Abunda said. / TRC