Melendez, Bondoc react to ‘bastos’ comments about relationship

Aiko Melendez and Onemig Bondoc addressed malicious and inappropriate comments surrounding their relationship, clarifying that they are not using each other and that their romance is not for publicity.

In Aiko’s YouTube vlog on Feb. 14, 2026, the couple responded to criticisms.

“Una po sa lahat, we’re of age already. We know what we’re getting into. And tandaan niyo po, hindi ko lang po siya kakilala kahapon — 29 years ko na po siyang kakilala,” Aiko said.

The 50-year-old actress added that she is fully aware of Onemig’s past and accepts it, emphasizing that no one is perfect.

Onemig, 48, also addressed crude remarks implying their relationship is purely physical.

“Ayoko naman makakita ng mga ganung comment. Na ‘bembang,’ ganyan. I mean, hindi naman kami nandito para bumembang. Pag mahal mo yung tao, hindi mo sasabihing ‘bembang,’ di ba? You make love to the person, but hindi bembang. So sana tigilan niyo na yung ganun. Kasi hindi maganda. Isa pa, marami ang nakakabasa, mga bata. Yun ba ang gusto natin ipakita sa mga bata?” he said.

He also admitted being hurt by comments criticizing Aiko’s past relationships.

“Guys, tao lang naman, di ba? Nahe-hurt din naman ako pagka nagko-comment kayo na, ‘Sobrang dami nang lalaki ni Aiko, sobrang dami nang nagdaaan.’ Lahat naman tayo may past. Wala namang tao na walang past. Kung mahal niyo yung tao, ina-accept niyo yung past,” he explained.

“Wala naman din hindi nagkakamali dito. Sana tigil-tigilan niyo na yun ganun. Kasi masakit. Mahal ko yung tao,” he added.

Aiko briefly responded, “You can’t please everyone.” / TRC