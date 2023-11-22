Men riding-in-tandem open fire at bakery, leaving owner in fear

AN entrepreneur feared for his life when two people riding a motorcycle opened fire on his bakery located on Tabura Street, Barangay Pardo, Cebu City at dawn on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

The perpetrators passed by the store and fired twice as the owner's son was about to close it, according to the CCTV footage.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting, but it left the store owner and his workers traumatized.

The Inayawan police personnel are already looking into the incident, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter Rafter, deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

The shooting incident was not recorded in the police blotter because the proprietor of the bakery only reported it to the police through a phone call.

Based on what they saw in the video, Rafter stated that the offenders' main goal appeared to be intimidating their target rather than killing them.

She said that the personal dispute between the attackers and the store owner is one of the factors they take into account.

In an interview with GMA Regional TV Balitang Bisdak, the bakery's owner—who wished to remain anonymous—stated that they have experienced three attacks.

The first occurred on Monday night, November 20, 2023, but the gun malfunctioned.

About 3 a.m. on Tuesday, November 21, the assailants returned and tossed stones at them; thankfully, no one was harmed.

And the third happened at dawn on Wednesday, when the crooks fired twice at the bakery.

The Inayawan police are now waiting for the victim to file a formal complaint against the perpetrators. (AYB, TPT)