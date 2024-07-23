Mendoza: 3 Ds for Malixi

RIANNE Malixi is another story of 3 Ds—dedication, determination, discipline. Tested traditions of success.

When Malixi lost in the finals last year of the 74th US Girls’ Junior golf championship, she rued the debacle. For, she knew fully well she could have won it.

“It was such a heartbreak last year because I was so close,” Malixi said.

That was in Colorado, where Malixi lost to Kiara Romero by a hole, 1-up. Just one.

But painful as it was, she quickly regained her poise. Real fighters are like that.

“After that US trip, I just practiced a lot,” she said. “I spent a lot of hours training in Manila. I sacrificed a lot of my social time, school time.”

That’s 3 Ds for you, which paid off handsomely this year after Malixi’s triumph last weekend—in record-breaking fashion yet.

“It’s huge I know,” Malixi, 17, said.

It’s more than that as her 8 and 7 victory over Asterisk Talley at El Caballero Country Club in California set the biggest winning margin in the history of the tournament.

The win was also something to crow about as Malixi, on a golf scholarship at Duke University starting next year, did not only make it the rare hop from runner-up last year to winner this year.

It was redemption amplified, gaining for her, too, a precious ticket to the US Women’s Open in 2025 where she will trade shots with Yuka Saso, the Filipino-Japanese 2021 champion who will also defend her 2024 crown next year at Erin Hills in Hartford, Wisconsin.

Saso won the major as a Filipino (her mother is Filipino) in 2021 before adopting her father’s Japanese citizenship after the Tokyo Olympics that year.

In winning the 15-17 world girls’ plum, Malixi did it with aplomb, literally transforming her duel with Talley into her own personal show.

Firing 14 birdies, she reduced the 36-hole match play into 29 holes—meaning she dispatched her foe with still 7 holes left to play. A first-round knockout if it were boxing.

Malixi also profusely acknowledged the “sacrifices” of her father and family.

“Not only me, but my dad (Roy) also sacrificed a lot of time for me just to accompany me,” Malixi said. “My entire family had their share of sacrifices, too.”

As always, behind a successful athlete is a supportive family—backstopped by the 3 Ds.