Mendoza: 3 types of persons

A FRIEND of mine said to me: “Al, there are three types of persons: the stupid, the genius, the practical.”

And then?

“The stupid talks first, acts first, and then thinks of what he has said, has done. Often, he would ask next: Did I say the right thing? Did I do the right thing?”

The genius?

“He can think and talk simultaneously,” my friend said. “Only a genius can do that.”

And the practical?

“He thinks first before he talks, before he goes

to work.”

Just last week, a player in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) was involved in a shooting incident in Lumban, Laguna.

John Anthony Walker Amores, from NorthPort in the PBA, is facing charges of trying to gun down Lee Lumangaya Cacalda, a 32-year-old resident of Barangay Maytalang 1 in Lumban, Laguna.

It was an offshoot of an altercation between the two during a pick-up game with bets on the line. A no-no for PBA players under PBA rules.

Fortunately, Amores missed hitting Cacalda, a seaman.

The Lumban police said Amores, 25, was reportedly with his brother John Red, 20, when Cacalda was attacked.

Amores’ firearm has remained missing. Amores said he couldn’t recall where he hid the gun “because of the confusion during the moment of panic.”

Business Mirror’s Josef Ramos wrote: “The Amores brothers, both residents of Barangay Sampaloc, Pagsanjan, Laguna, were subjected to paraffin tests but yielded negative results, according to police.”

The attempted murder charges against the Amores brothers were reduced to attempted homicide by the Lumban (Laguna)-Kalayaan Municipal Regional Trial Court.

But Shirley Cacalda, the victim’s mother, has filed another case with the Laguna Provincial Prosecution Office in Sta. Cruz against the Amores brothers, who were reportedly on board a motorcycle when they fired

at Cacalda.

Ramos also wrote: “Eric Areola (NorthPort governor) will have an announcement regarding John Amores’ status with the team shortly.”

The Amores brothers are free on bail. Arraignment is set on Dec. 4 in Lumban.

The hole that John Amores is in right now is his own creation—sadly. Woe to his brother, too. Collateral.

Now, this: Which of the three types of persons that my dear friend mentioned above can John Anthony Walker Amores best qualify?

A no-brainer.