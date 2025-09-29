Mendoza: Arkowe the real deal?

THIS early, the University of Sto. Tomas Growling Tigers are showing handsome hunting credentials in their title bid for the UAAP men’s basketball championship.

The signs are palpable.

First, they mangled no less than defending champion University of the Philippines by 20 shocking points in the season opener, underscoring a hellish desire to end a crown drought of nearly two decades now.

Next, the Tigers from España devoured the La Salle Green Archers for a rare back-to-back win in a stunning 2-0, win-loss start. They did it by erasing an early 12-point deficit with ridiculous ease.

Their sensational showing is turning heads and, surely, pundits are quick to review the road map.

What’s fueling UST’s sudden rise to the top in the still infant loop?

One reason clearly sticks out like a sore finger: Collins Arkowe.

Without a doubt, Arkowe has become practically the sole fulcrum that has made UST an instant powerhouse in the league’s Season 88.

In the Tigers’ first two games against UP and La Salle, Arkowe, who towers at 6-foot-10, delivered double-double performances, scoring double-digit points and nearly grabbing 20 rebounds in each of UST’s

twin wins.

He had 29 points and 17 rebounds in UST’s 87-67 win over UP, and 20 points and 19 rebounds in the 93-84 UST victory over La Salle.

The 260-pound Arkowe from Nigeria is a recruit from National University where he averaged monster numbers of 20.8 points, 19.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game as

a Bullpup.

He was a cinch for the junior division Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors before the UAAP board barred foreigners from being voted MVP.

Why Arkowe left NU still remains a puzzle. But since moving to UST only last June, Arkowe seems to have found a home in the Tiger lair.

UST’s trip to South Korea in a pre-season training has made Arkowe chummy with Pido Jarencio, who has the seasoned Peter Martin as assistant coach and who made the Tigers champion in his rookie coaching year in 2006.

Arkowe has solid support from teammates Echo Laure, Koji Buenaflor, Gelo Crisostomo, Nic Cabanero and, of course, the gutsy point guard Forthsky Padrigao.

Is Arkowe the real deal?

It is really still too early to tell.

And, as the Beatles sang it, tomorrow never knows.