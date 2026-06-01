Mendoza: Basketball overdose

WHAT a coincidence.

The Finals of both the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the PBA Commissioner’s Cup are almost to be played simultaneously beginning this week.

Are we having an overdose, literally, of high-voltage basketball action?

You bet.

It begins on Wednesday, June 3, when TNT Tropang 5G and Barangay Ginebra start their best-of-seven series for the Commissioner’s Cup at 7:30 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Q.C.

The NBA championship showdown kicks off the following day, Thursday, June 4, 2026 PH time, between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks. Also a race-to-four series, Game 1 begins at 8:30 a.m. PH time in San Antonio, Texas.

For the record, both Ginebra and TNT advanced on Sunday to forge a rematch for the mid-season crown by carving out contrasting wins over separate opponents.

The Gin Kings, leaning on the combined 61 points of resident import Justin Brownlee and RJ Abarrientos, scored a 118-107 Game 6 victory over Rain or Shine for a 4-2 series clincher before a big Sunday crowd at the Big Dome.

Brownlee was practically unstoppable, pouring in 31 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and issuing 5 assists, while Abarrientos scattered 30 points on a variety of shots fired from all angles to run away with the Best Player of the Game plum.

TNT struggled a bit before outlasting Meralco in the nightcap, 97-94, likewise advancing on a 4-2 count as 5G coach Chot Reyes’ gamble to choose import Chris McCullough as Bol Bol’s replacement paid off.

But nothing compares to the drama—largely authored by Victor “Wemby” Wembanyama—surrounding San Antonio’s 4-3 series clincher over ousted champion Oklahoma City, capped by that 111-103 Game 7 triumph on Sunday.

It began with Wemby leading the Spurs to an improbable Game 1 victory, nailing a three from 28 feet to force a second overtime and then ending up with 41 points and 24 rebounds.

So dominant was the 7-foot-4 French star, this year’s Defensive Player of the Year, that he had 19 blocks in the seven-game series to erase Alonzo Mourning’s record of 18 as a Miami Heat in the 2005 Eastern Conference Finals against the Detroit Pistons.

In totality, Wemby, only 22, averaged 28.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 38.8 minutes per night to win all 9 votes as Western Finals MVP.

In his third year in the NBA, he helped the Spurs win 62 times in a huge leap from 34 wins in his sophomore year and only 22 wins in his freshman year.

Ah, Wemby. Are you

for real?