Mendoza: Caddies for tennis players a must

HERE I go again. I’ve written about this before, but I’ll do it again because I am that stubborn.

If I feel I’m in the right, I’ll fight for it to the best of my ability. It’s been a habit, a belief if you will, I’ve adopted since I was a kid growing up in Mangatarem, Pangasinan.

And so the question: Why can’t porters — OK, make that caddies — not allowed

in tennis?

Why are tennis players banned from employing caddies to carry their bags, rackets and other playing equipment like shoes, shirts, head bands, bottled water, wrist bands, etc. when they join a tournament?

If golfers can have caddies, why not tennis players, too?

Golf caddies earn a lot because their bosses amass a fortune through juicy prizes from wealthy sponsors.

Same with tennis, where players stash away thousands of dollars from companies awash in cash.

And look, tennis can immensely help unemployment problem once it allows caddies for players. Millions play the sport worldwide.

“Indeed, why can’t tennis players have caddies too, just like golfers?” asked my good friend, Marvin Velayo. “I pity our tennis players, like Alex Eala for example, carrying big bags loaded with their rackets. From the locker room to the court is quite a distance to cover, too.”

Marvin has a point,

of course.

More painful is when a player loses a match, as we next see him/her painstakingly trudge back to the locker room carrying the same bags that will now practically weigh as heavy as the entire weight of the world.

Double whammy, isn’t it?

Officials say tennis caddies can cramp the space allotted to players.

That is true. But that is easily solved by having the caddies leave once they have accomplished their job. And they’d be back only when the match is over to carry the players’ bags back to the locker room.

Is that too hard to comprehend?

Oh, yes, Google said tennis players do not have caddies because tennis is strictly an individual combat sport.

Are you kidding me?

Hello! Isn’t golf also an individual combat sport?

That’s the silliest reason I’ve ever encountered.

I promise I will never give up on this advocacy. I’ll fight for it till the second coming of Jesus Christ.