Mendoza: Cone confidently marches on

It is mission accomplished once again for Tim Cone, the brilliant coach of Gilas Pilipinas.

He did it anew with flourish, sweeping his two games against New Zealand and Hong Kong before an almost unbelieving jam-packed crowd at the MOA Arena in Pasay City.

First, he dazzled hometown fans with his usual adept shuffling of his Gilas squad, his boys responding with a 93-89 win against the Tall Blacks of New Zealand.

It didn’t come easy.

Cone had to dig deep from his arsenal of talents to cook up the combination that finally snapped Gilas’ four-game losing streak against the Kiwis since the 2016 Rio Olympic qualifiers.

The prodigious tactician had profuse praise for Justin Brownlee, Kai Sotto and Scottie Thompson.

“We should all be proud of them,” Cone said of the three.

Brownlee topped scoring with 26 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, had four assists, two steals and two blocks. Sotto’s double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds went with seven assists. Thompson had 12 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

But Cone had to reserve his best tribute to Chris Newsome, whose 11 points included the winning three that was quickly followed by a Newsome steal at crunch time that preserved the victory.

The win by No. 34 Gilas over No. 22 New Zealand came despite the visitors’ extra-hot 18-of-35 clip from deep.

“You haven’t seen our best yet,” boasted Cone after the game.

It sort of came in the game against Hong Kong three days later, when Gilas routed the Chinese, 93-54, even with Cone deciding to rest his first stringers for the most part of the game’s final half.

As a result, youngster Carl Tamayo topscored with 16 points, followed by Fajardo with 14 — with Sotto scoring another double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The 39-point winning margin surpassed the 30-point win Gilas had posted in its last encounter with Hong Kong.

“They try to get better all the time,” Cone said of his boys.

The twin wins virtually put Gilas to the Fiba Asia Cup proper in Saudi Arabia in August 2025 with its 4-0 card in Group B.

Indeed, after his astonishing win in the Asian Games last year, Cone can only march on gallantly unbowed — seemingly, confidently, in the hunt for more glory.