Mendoza: ‘Cool Cub’ a marked man

IF the National University (NU) Bulldogs are still licking their wounds, blame them not. They lost a most precious bonus of two chances to advance and that’s like missing your flight because you had overslept.

It can’t get crueller than this.

As No. 1 after the eliminations, NU enjoyed a two-game protection. Meaning, it needs just one win in the Final 4 skirmishes to grab a Finals seat in Season 88 of the UAAP men’s basketball tournament.

And things seem to look bright as NU’s semifinal foe was La Salle, which had to scramble and struggle to catch the fourth and last bus to stay alive.

But this time, the back-against-the-wall Archers had a different agenda.

In a stunner reminiscent of David’s slaying of the giant Goliath, underdog La Salle scored a sweet sweep of overdog NU, becoming only the fourth seed in 11 years to oust the top seed in a semifinal duel.

Ironically enough, NU was the last fourth seed to emerge champion, doing the trick

in 2014.

And the hero in La Salle’s ousting

of NU?

Jacob Cortez, who else?

The wily point guard with a champion’s blood running in his veins accentuated his two-game heroics by firing a game-high 29 points in La Salle’s electrifying 78-73 Game Two victory over the luckless Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Cortez, the son of another La Salle star from another era (Mike “Cool Cat” Cortez), capped his heroics with a tight three from deep left as the Archers snatched a 72-71 lead with 1:19 to go.

After NU tied it with a free throw, Cortez, the “Cool Cub,” re-emerged, coolly canning a keyhole jumper after a big rebound by Mike Phillips for a 74-72 La Salle lead with 56 seconds left.

The Bulldogs were pathetically outplayed from there as the Archers dropped a searing 4-1 finish — with all final four points coming off the stripe — for the final 78-73 count.

“I just want to give credit to my teammates and coaches, we all worked so hard for this moment,” said Cortez. “I know you guys all saw my shots, but Mike (Phillips) and JC (Macalalad) and Earl (Abadam) all did a good job of defending their opponents

as well.”

Surely, Cortez will be a marked man when the best-of-three Finals begin on Wednesday, Dec. 10, between La Salle and defending champion University of the Philippines.

Will the “Cool Cub” be up to the task? Again?