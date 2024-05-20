Mendoza: Denver dethroned

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is now in Conference Finals mode but not yet for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA). The PBA has barely begun its semifinal battles.

Yes, the NBA will start its Western Finals shortly, but not after the Minnesota Timberwolves had shocked one and all by dethroning the NBA champions Denver Nuggets in yesterday’s winner-take-all Game 7.

Minnesota did it in spectacular fashion, erasing a 20-point deficit and surviving the five-foul scare on Carl Anthony Towns, who was assigned the tough task of containing Nikola Jokic, for the 98-90 Timberwolves victory.

While Towns, monikered CAT, sat on the bench, Naz Reid, the NBA’s Sixth Man Award winner this year, did his job of limiting Jokic, the reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP), down the stretch to help Minnesota achieve its first Western Finals appearance in 20 years.

What made Denver’s loss terribly painful—not to mention the Nuggets squandering that 20-point third-quarter lead as something short of being bizarre—was it happened on Nugget territory. Plus, it came after Jokic captured his third MVP award in four years. Double whammy—easily.

Jokic was reduced to being pathetic by the suffocating defense of Towns and Reid, scoring what proved to be his only triple in eight tries at the 7:47 mark of the fourth quarter to cut Minnesota’s lead to 77-75.

But that proved to be Denver’s last stab at survival as Minnesota’s blitzkrieg-borne army raced to a 92-82 lead with 2:07 left—a lead that would soon stand safely at 95-88 after CAT’s emphatic dunk with just 20.7 ticks remaining in the game.

The Timberwolves will face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Finals on Thursday, May 23, after Dallas escaped with a 117-116 thriller in Game 6 for a 4-2 series triumph over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Over at the Eastern Finals, it will be Boston against Indiana on Wednesday, May 22, in Game 1 at 8 a.m. (PH time).

The No. 1 Celtics, who advanced via five-game dismissals of Miami and Cleveland, are heavily favored over the No. 6 Pacers.

But the Pacers may yet continue to surprise after erasing a 2-3 deficit to defeat No. 2 New York in a 130-109 Game 7 rout of the Knicks for a crack at the Conference crown for only the first time since 2014.

Sit tight as we brace for more world-class action from the NBA.