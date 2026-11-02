Mendoza: Eala in Hong Kong to wrap up the season

ALEX Eala will go to battle again on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open, wrapping up her first complete WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) season since turning professional in 2025.

Every pro naturally lives like that: Almost non-stop action 12 months a year.

Eala’s gruelling campaign had practically brought her to many parts of the world, including the Middle East, Europe, America and an Asian swing in Chinese cities and in Tokyo being her last stop before flying to the former Crown Colony.

Energy-sapping, indeed, but Eala can’t complain, could not complain.

Every tennis pro literally lives in a suitcase, carrying nothing but hopes of a nation, if not an ambition to be among the best — if not the best of the best.

Eala has won one WTA 500 event in the Mubadala Open in Washinton DC last August to finally crash into the coveted win column, beating no less the eminent Jessica Pegula in the final.

But fate seemed unkind to her after that, although she had had close brushes — like in the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo last week.

She seemed ready to splash big time again, easily nabbing a 6-2 first-set win over Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals.

But just when Eala, 21, had mightily forced a 5-all tie in the second-set’s tie break from 3-5 down, the Filipino ace double-faulted to give the Russian a 6-5 lead.

Inspired, the 22-year-old Russian clinched the set with an ace — her fourth — for a 7-6 clincher to forge a deciding third set.

Eala fought hard in the final set but she was weighed down by double-faults that saw her commit seven against only one by Shnaider.

In the end, Shnaider prevailed 6-4, icing her win with another ace to validate her conquest of Eala the week before in the Ningbo Open second round in China.

Shnaider would proceed to win in Tokyo, beating the grieving Fil-Canadian Leylah Fernandez (she lost her grandpa a day before the final round) 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

The 5-foot-9 Eala is facing today Alycia Parks, the 6-foot-1 campaigner from Atlanta, Georgia.

The 19th-ranked Eala beat Parks last August in Canada to avenge her first-round defeat to the 65th-ranked American in the 2026 Australian Open last January.

Seeded No. 2 behind Romanian Sorana Cirstea, Eala is heavily favored to defeat Parks in Hong Kong where the champion pockets $37,390.

But you’ll never know.