Mendoza: Eala is just starting

ALEX Eala is now a champion in world professional tennis — finally.

She’s on her way,

After a string of heartbreaks and stumbles inherent in baby steps on the professional tour, Eala has become a certified and an exceedingly proud owner of a trophy that also says she has become the first Filipino — man or woman — to capture an international crown in the open tennis era.

No, it wasn’t a walk in the park for Eala.

To win the Guadalajara 125 Open of the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) via a gruelling 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over Hungary’s Panna Udvardy in Mexico on Sunday (Sept. 7), Eala had to go through a wringer of sorts.

Before her epic finals clash against the game Udvardy, Eala fought a mix of international foes that included two Americans, one Italian and one Dutch.

After an easy sailing against Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2, in the Round of 32, Eala would next struggle a bit, bucking a first-set loss before outlasting Varvara Lepchenko of the US, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 6-3, in the Round of 16.

Eala had to endure exhaustion as she had to play two matches in one day after her clash with Lepchenko was interrupted by rain.

But summoning her last ounce of strength, so to speak, Eala went on to defeat Nicole Fossa Huergo of Italy in the quarterfinals, 7-6(2), 6-2.

Next, Eala found American Kayla Day a friendly customer, carving out a 6-2, 6-3 victory to arrange the title showdown against Udvardy.

It was in the finals clash against Udvardy where Eala would showcase her world-class composure and resilience, rising from a frightening 1-6 first-set loss to eke out a 7-5 second-set win and force a third-set decider.

Several times did Eala find herself on the cliff, but each time she survived.

She would bring her act next to the SP Open in Sao Paolo, Brazil, a 250 tournament that would feature top-ranked players set Sept. 8-14.

Eala’s first opponent is the qualifier from Round of 32. She’s ranked No. 3 behind No. 1 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil and No. 2 Solana Sierra of Argentina.

So happy was President Marcos Jr. with Eala’s victory that he promised to extend support to more Filipino athletes.

“We will do everything so more Filipino athletes will follow in your footsteps and show the world the heart and talent of Filipinos,” Mr. Marcos said on the heels of his three-day state visit to Cambodia.

Eala was humble in victory — as usual.

In an earlier interview, she said: “The young kids, the youth in the Philippines, they don’t need to take inspiration from me. They can take inspiration from other things, which is what I did growing up.”

As everyone knows by now, Eala, at age 12, had quietly slipped out of the country to hone her tennis skills at the Rafa Tennis Academy in Mallorca, Spain. She bothered no one. Only the total support of her parents -- and BPI bank — kept her dream alive.

Some eight years later, she made history.