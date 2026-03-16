Mendoza: Eala returning to where it all started

I just can’t restrain myself chasing Alex Eala’s campaign on the world tennis stage. Her trailblazing ways are simply worth embracing as they inspire a generation long hungering for new idols.

Next in line for Eala, our 20-year-old star, is the Miami Open in Florida, USA, the second part of the “Sunshine Double” after the Indian Wells Open in California on March 4-15. Both are high-value WTA 1000 tournaments held yearly.

It was in Indian Wells where Eala defeated Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, in the Round of 64 before ousting No. 4 American Coco Gauff, 6-2, 2-0 (retired).

Gauff quit due to a left shoulder injury.

Then, Eala lost to Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-0, in a grotesque one-sided match marred by numerous double-faults and unforced errors from Eala.

“I was simply out of my groove,” said Eala.

Well, it happens — waking up on the wrong side of the bed.

Still, Eala won US$105,720 (about P6.3 million) and, due to her win over Gauff, earned her 10 WTA ranking points, which could push her to No. 28 from No. 31.

Set on March 18-30 as another top tier WTA 1000, the Miami Open was where Eala created such a huge storm last year, instantly installing her as one the sport’s brightest stars to burst into the scene in a long, long while.

Eala reached the Round of 16 in 2025 Miami, beating Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek before losing to Jessica Pegula.

Because Eala is seeded No. 32 in Miami, she gets a first-round bye, meaning she does not play in Round 1.

So most likely, Eala plays her first match on March 19 or March 20 in the Round of 64 (second round).

Miami is 12 hours behind the Philippines.

Eala’s most likely first opponent will be the winner of a first-round match between two unseeded players, which is usually finalized after the first day of play.

Since Eala is ranked No. 32 in Miami, she could face Swiatek, the five-time Slam champion from Poland, as early as the third round if both keep on winning.

If Eala wins her first match, she could meet a seeded player such as Clara Tauson or another mid-seed in that section.

If Eala reaches the Miami quarterfinals again, her possible foes could include Pegula and Emma Raducanu.

Let’s go, get ’em, Alex!