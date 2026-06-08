Mendoza: Eala richer by P1.21 million

ALEX Eala is a winner again and the nation is in euphoria. But, of course.

Hasn’t she become the lone darling in global sports in a country hungering for a hero after the glorious Pacquiao era in recent memory?

But Eala’s victory on Sunday, June 7, 2026 PHL time, against her doubles partner did not come easy.

The 5-foot-9 Eala had to buck a first-set loss where she double-faulted four times before hammering out a 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 victory over the massively-built, much-taller Maja Bartunkova, in the process ending a 13-match losing streak against Czech opponents since turning pro in 2025.

Eala’s previous Czech tormentors include former Wimbledon champions Barbora Krejcikova and Marketa Vondrousova, and Karolina Muchova. Eala lost to Muchova in the Miami Open last March in the Round of 16.

“I’m so really honored to lift this trophy today,” Eala said after pocketing the Lexus Birmingham Open WTA singles title at Edgbaston Priory Club in England.

“Lifting this trophy only makes me more motivated to keep working. It was an incredible match.”

Incredible, indeed.

As if inconsolably stung after losing a 5-4 lead to yield a 7-5 first-set loss, Eala relentlessly sped to a 5-2 lead, asserting herself decisively with pinpoint explosions to grab a 6-3 second-set win and forge a winner-take-all third set.

It was in the final frame where Eala displayed her new-found consistency and, backed by warrior-fired courage, she quickly built a 4-2 lead, embellishing her poise by brushing aside three break-point scare.

When Eala lost her 5-3 lead after the 6-foot-1 Bartunkova levelled the count at 5-5 via a 10th game service break, the Filipino star unerringly broke back in the 11th game for a 6-5 margin — a plain prelude to victory.

Eala didn’t disappoint, forcing Bartunkova to commit two successive errors through a net backhand and a match-ending awkward forehand that flew long as the Filipino-dominated crowd roared in approval.

“Still, I wish we could have won it (the match) together,” said Eala, warmly embracing Bartunkova at the center of the court after the match lasting 2 hours and 38 minutes.

Both 21-year-olds were doubles partner when they lost to British pair Dart Harriet and Maia Lumsden 4-6, 6-2, 11-9 in the Round of 16 on June 1.

The win was Eala’s first this year after winning in Guadalajara against Hungary’s Panna Udvardy 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Sept. 7, 2025, in Mexico — the first triumph by a Filipino in a WTA event.

More importantly, though, her win in Birmingham also made Eala richer by $19,700 (roughly P1.21 million), while also earning her 125 points that should raise her current overall standing of 37th in WTA rankings.

She actually deserved to win since she was seeded No. 1 in the Lexus-backed event against No. 5 Bartunkova.

Eala’s previous victims en route to victory were Australia’s Pricilla Hon 6-0, 6-2 in the Round of 32; Russia’s Alina Charaeva 6-2, 7-5 in the Round of 16; Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinal; and, Switzerland’s Rebeka Masarova 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the semifinal.

Eala’s next tournament is the main draw of the 2026 WTA 500 HSBC Championship in London set from June 8 to 14 at The Queen’s Club in West Kensington.

As the Birmingham crowd kept chanting, “Let’s go, Alex, let’s go!”