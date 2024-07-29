Mendoza: Early casualties but not boxers, Yulo

Boxers are our usual deliverers of hope, pride and joy in the Olympic Games.

From the 1964 silver of Anthony Villanueva in Tokyo to Onyok Velasco’s 1996 silver in Atlanta, Georgia, all the way to the twin silvers of Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, plus the bronze of Eumir Marcial (all in 2020 Tokyo), spirits remain high that Filipino fists will again score big in the Paris Olympiad July 26 to Aug. 11.

The signs are there.

Boxing having the biggest chunk of our 22-athlete delegation to the Summer Games at five is a testament to this, which include Olympic repeaters Marcial (men’s 80 kg), Petecio (women’s 57 kg) and Paalam (climbing from 52 kg to M 57kg); they will be joined by Hergie Bacyadan (W 75kg) and Aira Villegas (W 50kg).

Already, Villegas scored the country’s first boxing win on Sunday by defeating Morocco’s Yasmine Mouttaki via unanimous decision in the Round of 16. She will next face Algeria’s Rumayen Boualam on Friday, Aug. 2—the shifty lefty looking to barge into the medal round.

Tuesday’s (July 30) action pits Marcial against Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev in the Round of 16, and Petecio versus India’s Yasmine in the Round of 32.

On Wednesday (July 31), Bacyadan faces China’s Li Qian, and Paalam tackles Ireland’s Jude Gallagher in a pair of equally crucial Round of 16 bouts.

Also creating a major splash in her Olympic debut is rower Joanie Delgaco, 26, who stunningly made the quarterfinals by topping the repechage in wire-to-wire fashion. She competes Tuesday (July 30) hoping to score another shocker.

Gymnasts Levi Ruivivar, Emma Malabuyo and Alea Finnegan were the early casualties like fencer Sam Catantan.

In fairness, Catantan stood tall in defeat, beating her first foe from Brazil before her ailing knee brought her down in her spirited duel with world No. 2 Arianna Errigo of Italy.

But sulk not, fellas.

Caloy Yulo, our ace gymnast aching to stash a gold that he strongly felt was his in Tokyo, is in the finals of his three favorite events: All around (set July 31), floor exercise (Aug. 3) and vault (Aug. 4).

He is Asia’s reigning all-around, floor exercise, and vault champion, besides crowning himself world floor exercise champion in 2019 and world vault champion in 2021.

So, hold on tight. Yulo’s yours to savor.