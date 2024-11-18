Mendoza: Father Time can never be beaten

Jake Paul did not win it. Nor did he score an upset.

Mike Tyson handed Paul the victory — graciously.

There wasn’t even a fight to speak of to begin with, only an emotional embrace in the endgame.

What we saw, watched, was a circus. You say it was a fantasy and I won’t even object. Avatar and Star Wars must humbly gave way and can take backseat roles quicker than Hunger Games.

If you will call that a Sunday theater, you are massively mistaken. You must have watched an entirely different show. Batman & Robin sparring, perhaps?

C’mon, who can believe that that one was a boxing match? A contest of jabs, uppercuts and left hooks?

OK, I submit. If that was a fight, then it was not, to be brutally honest, only The Fake of the Century but also The Farce of All Time.

Now, to specifics.

Tyson is 58. Retired for decades. Nineteen or so years out of the ring.

He fights Paul, who is at his strongest at 27 and who has beaten 10 of his 11 foes — seven by knockout.

And their age difference of 31 years is the largest disparity between two men pitifully, pathetically, pitted to fight.

Tricky organizers bent on money-grab tactics leaned on Tyson’s age when they reduced from three minutes to two minutes per round for the eight-round tussle.

But even that didn’t help Tyson any.

After failing to land the one haymaker he was known for in his heyday, Tyson was finished.

In four minutes of the first two rounds, Tyson was quickly unmasked as an old dog masquerading as a spring chicken.

What we saw in the last 12 minutes of the remaining six rounds was but a shell of the old Tyson, merely standing there, merely trying to survive Paul’s intermittent hits, merely waiting for the last bell to ring.

For Tyson, who owns an exemplary record of 50 wins and six losses with 44 knockouts, including scoring 22 first-round knockouts, and the rest of the stubborn elderlies out there, let this be a lesson: Father Time can never be beaten.

And here’s one more harsh truth: Paul could have easily dispatched Tyson in minutes.

But to his eternal gratification, Paul didn’t want to knock Tyson out. He didn’t want to put Tyson to shame. He didn’t want to hurt an old man.

For that, Paul, more than his unanimous victory, won our admiration, our hearts.