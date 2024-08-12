Mendoza: Filipinos shining brightly in world sports

After finishing fourth in the gymnastics vault in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Carlos Yulo promised he’d be back and do better.

He overachieved in 2024 Paris, not just making a coveted podium appearance but also winning the vault gold itself.

In landing first among the eight finalists, Yulo comfortably defeated last year’s champion from Israel.

But that rousing win was just an icing in the cake, so to speak.

He seemed to see it coming since, before the vault victory. Yulo won the floor exercise almost in a runaway fashion to become the first double-gold Filipino medallist in a century of Philippine participation in the quadrennial Games.

Yulo has suddenly become the face of Philippine sports.

It took 97 years to mint the country’s first Olympic gold through weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz in Tokyo three years ago. And she garnered it with impeccable perseverance, achieving it in her fourth attempt after bitter failures in 2008 Beijing and 2012 London before a breakthrough silver in 2016 Rio that set up her golden win in 2020 Tokyo.

Then came Yulo’s unprecedented two golds, instantly cementing himself as the greatest Filipino Olympian ever.

No doubt, Yulo’s exploits naturally put the Philippines in the world gymnastics map.

But, wait, how about this?

Rianne Malixi did her own share of global greatness, winning the 124th USGA women’s golf amateur on Monday (August 12, 2024, PH time) by beating American Asterisk Talley, 3 & 2, in their gruelling 36-hole finals in Southern Hills course, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Malixi, 17, did it with birdies on the last three holes to dispose of the stubborn Talley, 15, and become the first Filipino to win the world’s top amateur women’s golf plum.

The win came just three weeks after Malixi bagged the US Girls Junior title, also beating Talley — but this time, by a rout, 8 and 7 — at El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana, California.

Malixi’s twin wins is proof once again that Philippine women’s golf has become world-class.

Didn’t Bianca Pagdanganan miss an Olympic golf bronze by a single putt in 2024 Paris?

And, yes, didn’t pole vaulter EJ Obiena also miss the bronze by one jump?

“It is remarkable,” said Malixi. “I’m beyond honored to be a two-time USGA champ.”

Raise a glass to the Filipino Athlete, please?