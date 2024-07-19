Mendoza: Gruesome execution

THE script played true to form.

Novak Djokovic wasn’t ready for a Wimbledon final for the first time in his storied career. This time, his seven titles in a tie with the retired Roger Federer for the most number of Wimbledon won suddenly meant nothing.

One, Djokovic was definitely an old hat at 37. Against a 21-year-old wrecking ball in Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic was literally a fattened cow being led to the slaughterhouse.

Two—and this is painful—Djokovic was an ailing prey wandering aimlessly in the jungle, with a lion lying in wait for a sumptuous lunch.

You see, the Serbian was just 39 days out of the hospital after knee surgery to repair a tear. How can a one-legged cripple survive the Spanish Armada?

The answer was crystal clear in the result: Alcaraz won,

6-2, 6-2, 7-6.

It was a far cry from their final encounter last year, that saw Alcaraz prevail in five sets. That’s because Djokovic was 101 percent healthy.

By successfully defending his Wimbledon crown—with nary a sweat—Alcaraz now has four majors, including the U.S. Open and the French Open. He became the sixth man in the Open era to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year, after Djokovic, Federer, Rafael Nadal, Bjorn Borg, and Rod Laver.

Alcaraz also made himself the “Surface Slam” champion on grass (Wimbledon), clay (French Open), and hard court (U.S. Open) while handing Djokovic his first straight-set defeat in Wimbledon since losing in the 2013 Final against Andy Murray.

Djokovic was chasing his record-extending 25th major when he got chased out himself by Alcaraz, who absolutely symbolizes the future of the sport reserved for the strong and mighty.

It was obvious in Sunday’s final that Djokovic’s condition had reduced him to a fraction of himself. From the get-go, you could see not only a doddering old man but a physically broken dude as well, struggling to survive instead of playing to win.

After Alcaraz’s trouble-free 6-2 first-set win, you knew at once that carnage was in the making. The 6-2 second-set result was but a prelude to the Spaniard’s coronation.

And, yes, that 7-6 third set win by Alcaraz was nothing but a show of compassion. Even executioners have a heart, you know.

Still, painful to watch.