Mendoza: Holy cow! Abueva again?

Calvin Abueva stole the thunder of San Miguel Beer’s 109-85 rout of Magnolia on Sunday, Feb. 4, for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the MOA Arena in Pasay City.

This time, Abueva, the rugged Magnolia guard, had a seemingly nasty encounter with the wife of Mo Tautuaa, the gentle giant of SMB, after the game.

In a post at platform X, @aida9890 (Mrs. Tautuaa) said: “This guy is crazyyy! Holy shittt!!! Calvin just came after me while I was walking to the bathroom!!!”

In another post, @aida9890 said: “To set the record straight—Calvin DID NOT physically attack me. I had to walk past him to go to the restroom. He smirked at me, nodded his head up & down & said, ‘yeaaa’ laughing. I said ‘wtf is wrong with you’ & kept walking. He walked after me and literally got in my face.”

Abueva, as reported in the papers, was quoted as telling Mo Tautuaa after the game: “Mo, ayusin mo asawa mo, ha (tell your wife to behave)! Hey f… you! Gusto mo sapakan tayo (You want to fight)?!”

The Inquirer’s Jonas Terrado wrote that Abueva’s wife, Sam, “was also heard hurling words.”

Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and both the Tautuaas and the Abuevas left the arena escorted by security personnel.

Abueva was canned four years ago for a costly clothesline foul on TNT import Terrence Jones. That dangerous 2019 incident earned Abueva, now 36, an indefinite ban lasting two years.

A hothead even during his collegiate playing days as a San Sebastian Stag to earn the ugly moniker “The Beast,” Abueva also figured in an altercation with San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent during Sunday’s Game 2 — in the process getting a technical.

Tautuaa has never figured in any serious infraction as a San Miguel player, or even when he was still on another team.

But not Abueva — obviously. Seemingly, Abueva, known for his physical brand of play, is trouble-prone. A recidivist. Doesn’t he even consider the fact that San Miguel Beer and Magnolia are sister teams?

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial should not let the incidents pass without imposing some sanctions to maintain the integrity of the league.

Fans deserve first-class entertainment at all times.