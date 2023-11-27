Mendoza: Hungry La Salle vs. powerhouse UP

Win Game 1 and you could be more than 50 percent sure of bagging the crown.

That should be the battle cry of both the University of the Philippines (UP) and De La Salle when they begin their duel on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, for the UAAP Men’s Basketball title.

Game 1 starts at 6 p.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The venue by the bay in Pasay City has become a favorite haunt among sports fans — next only to the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

The winner will go for all the so-called marbles on Sunday, Dec. 3, beginning at 4 p.m. at Araneta.

Opened to the public some six decades ago, the Araneta Coliseum was considered the “biggest covered coliseum in the world” until the 50-thousand-seat Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, came along only a while back.

Okay. You want more history?

The Araneta Coliseum opened on March 16, 1960, when it hosted the world boxing match between Filipino legend Gabriel “Flash” Elorde and American Harold Gomes. The fight drew a full-house crowd of 30,000 — with some 20,000 more failing to buy tickets at the gates.

Elorde knocked out Gomes in the seventh round to capture the world junior lightweight plum. I was in the bleachers with my father (+), an avid boxing fan who paid 160 centavos to get us in. I kid you not when I say the ringside seat was only P5.

But back to the UP-La Salle title showdown.

Should a Game 3 materialize — and that isn’t far-fetched, considering the caliber of line-ups from both sides — it will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6, starting at 6 p.m., also at the Cubao Big Dome.

La Salle has been a non-champ the last six seasons, making the hunger factor the chief fuel to end its drought and defang the 2022 titlist UP.

But to do that, La Salle must put the handcuffs on Malick Diouf, UP’s towering center at 6-foot-11 and the reigning Most Valuable Player. And beware: He is playing his last season.

Joseph Obasa, La Salle’s African import, is a poor version of Diouf. To compensate for that, Archers Kevin Quiambao, Evan Nelle and Jared Brown must step up hard.

“This is my last playing year,” Diouf told the Inquirer’s Angel B. Dukha III. “I need to finish with something good.”

Be forewarned.