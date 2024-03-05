Mendoza leads oath-taking of newly hired, promoted LTO 7 employees

LAND Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II administered the oath-taking of 23 newly hired and promoted employees of LTO-Central Visayas on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Mendoza personally congratulated all 23 employees during his visit to Cebu.

“Congratulations to the new hires and new promotions, welcome to government. And I hope that they can work together. Yun yung practicality eh, you came in individually but as you are now part of the LTO family, I hope you can work together to push LTO even further in terms of public service,” he said.

He also promised to open more plantilla positions not just in the region but in all LTO offices nationwide.

“As early as now, we are planning to open more plantilla positions, positions that would be available for deserving, competent and efficient people who want to serve in the Land Transportation Office,” he said.

This initiative is aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Bagong Pilipinas program, which reflects a commitment to prioritize job security for dedicated, long-serving LTO employees.

Also present during the oath-taking were LTO 7 Director Glen Galario and Assistant Regional Director Engr. Arturo Roque Apolinar. (PR)