Mendoza: Loop’s lust for precious prestige

It’s almost always like that: the first four games getting split.

As if by design?

The gods of the game willed it?

It happened again on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, when Barangay Ginebra defeated TNT, 106-92, to forge a 2-2 tie in their best-of-seven series for the PBA Governors’ Cup crown.

The win also boosted the Gin Kings’ morale stupendously as it gave them a rare back-to-back victory in a confidence-lifting development crucial in restoring order into the ranks of the crowd’s resident sweetheart.

After getting themselves creamed by the Tropang Giga in the first two games — first on Oct. 27 via a 104-88 rout and second on Oct 30 via a 96-84 destruction — the Gin Kings breathed life into their cause with an 85-73 Game 3 victory to close the gap at 2-1, in

the process avoiding a perilous 3-0 hole.

And then in Game 4, Ginebra kept pounding on, pouring in baskets in a symmetric staccato fashion en route to a series-tying victory behind the heroics of import Justin Brownlee and beanpole

Japeth Aguilar.

Like a spurned suitor after losing the best import award to TNT’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Brownlee unloaded his largest series output of 34 points, scoring crucial baskets in tandem with Aguilar in the third quarter to contain a TNT comeback.

Aguilar was also a soul possessed after June Mar Fajardo beat him for the best player of the conference award, firing 18 points and grabbing six rebounds.

Thus, it’s come down to this: a best-of-three affair.

Good for both teams as each can now have the luxury again of displaying disparaging guts if only to prove one’s worth as a conference champion once more.

Good for the fans as they’ll have much of their thirst for action filled to the brim with each thrill and spill that every game

can bring.

But more importantly, good for the league aching to reverse a dangerous data of dwindling fan support. The longer the playoffs gets, the better for the loop’s lust for precious prestige that’s been waning all this time.

Brace up, too, for the joyous ringing of the cash register triggered by a protracted war between Ginebra and TNT, signaling yet again of a recoup of league losses at

the gate.

So, as the saying goes: Sit back, relax and enjoy the show. Mwah!