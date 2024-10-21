Mendoza: More of a Brownlee-RHJ duel

THE stage is set: Barangay Ginebra San Miguel versus TNT for the PBA Governors’ Cup crown. It is a reprise of their 2023 clash for the same title won by the Tropang Giga.

A bit more history?

Mikey Williams, TNT’s hot-shooting pointguard, was the Most Valuable Player in that 2023 Finals. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, aka RHJ, won the Best Import Award as TNT’s hard-working reinforcement.

But Williams, brilliant and temperamental at the same time, is gone - back in the US — after contract conflicts with TNT management.

Hollis-Jefferson has stayed, however, and he’s been proving to be a rock-solid alien as evidenced by his superb towing of the Tropang Giga to the Finals.

It will be an interesting duel again as it also features the rematch between RHJ and Gin King Justin Brownlee. Brownlee it was who embarrassed RHJ in leading Gilas Pilipinas past the RHJ-bannered Jordan to win the last Asian Games — ending the country’s 61-year drought in Asiad basketball.

Brownlee showed his worth anew on Sunday, hitting a tight three-pointer that keyed Ginebra’s 102-99 Game 6 victory en route to the Gin Kings’ 4-2 semifinal win over hard-luck San Miguel Beer.

Brownlee’s rainbow shot came after the Beermen threatened at 99-98 from 86-78 down on back-to-back baskets by June Mar Fajardo and the 30th point of import EJ Anosike.

That three-pointer reminded us once more of Brownlee’s propensity to punch it, habitually making it appear so naturally, easily, as he did when he hit those beyond-the-arc daggers in succession against China in the semifinals and against Jordan in the title clash in the said Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Indeed, no one does it better than Brownlee, already a six-time PBA champion with Ginebra.

Beerman Jericho Cruz tried to do a Brownlee on Sunday, but he missed an overtime-sending triple at the buzzer, paving the way for an epic encounter between Ginebra and TNT — between Brownlee and RHJ, too.

“It took every little ounce of whatever we have left to win tonight,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone, a 25-time PBA champ, after Sunday’s game. “We were limping to the finish line.”

They start their best-of-seven Finals on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Ynares Center in cashew-rich Antipolo City.

I’d say if Brownlee is 99.9 percent healthy, Ginebra has the slight edge.

Your take?