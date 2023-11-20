Mendoza: Never, ever discount luck

While University of the Philippines (UP) emerged No. 1 as expected, Adamson proved to be the toughest—and also the luckiest—in the run-up to the UAAP men’s basketball championships.

It can never be more surreal than this.

With UP displaying its title-savvy sensation to the bone in blasting a disorganized National University (NU), 79-57, on Sunday (Nov. 19, 2023), Adamson could not be denied as it derailed University of the East’s spoiler’s role—unleashing the winning shot fired from Talogtog aka nowhere.

Adamson simply delivered a stunner like no other.

UE had appeared ready to end its season on a high note when it hoisted a 61-60 lead over the Adamson Falcons with mere ticks remaining. All the trimmings of joy were there. A farewell game that had nothing but prestige was virtually in the bag for the already-ousted, rambunctious UE Red Warriors.

Uh-oh.

Falcon Matthew Montebon darted from nowhere, got the ball and, instead of cutting through traffic, swerved deep left: a place deemed too dark as the caves of Palawan.

But with grit as true as FPJ’s riotous, rapid-fire punches, Montebon managed to uncork an almost off-balanced three against a dogged defender. When the ball found its mark, the crowd’s roar was as deafening as the Cry of Balintawak.

With barely a couple of seconds remaining, Adamson’s 63-61 lead had stood solid as UE failed to score on its last possession, allowing the Falcons to live another day and sending them to a playoff with the Ateneo Blue Eagles for the fourth ticket to the Final Four.

That’d be held on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The winner will face UP in a matchup the Fighting Maroons relish that much as they enjoy a twice-to-beat bonus like No. 2 De La Salle in the Green Archers’ semis fight versus the No. 3 NU Bulldogs.

While Adamson could be in the highest of spirits as it still basks in the glory of its escape act against UE, Ateneo might still be sulking after nursing a wounded pride following its 72-69 loss to bitter rival De La Salle last weekend before 14,900 rowdy souls at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, QC.

In the win-or-go-home duel between Ateneo and Adamson, the one with the biggest heart prevails.

And should luck decide to butt in, again, don’t look far. Adamson lurks.