Mendoza: Perez drops deadly bombs for SMB

CJ Perez had just done something so incredibly unbelievable since the construction of Noah’s Ark.

He dropped deadly bombs that were so lethal his action had instantly become a flammable conversation piece in all nooks of the local sporting world.

First, Perez launched an improbable four-pointer in front of a much taller defender in Henry Galinato Jr.

Fearless as a rope-less climber of the Eiffel Tower.

No worries.

Perez’s shot was like a guided missile that found its mark dead center, so that when it kissed nothing but net, the huge crowd at the MOA Arena in Pasay City deliriously erupted.

The shot returned the lead to San Miguel Beer at 90-89 from an 89-86 deficit, 41.8 seconds left.

You think that was it? Uh-oh.

Perez, the 6-foot-2 pride of Basista, Pangasinan, wasn’t quite done yet.

His second bomb was just as destructive.

Some 15 seconds after the fatal four, Perez, a two-time PBA scoring champion, drilled a three from left quarter court, this time defying the outstretched arms of Calvin Oftana for SMB’s imposing 93-89 lead over TNT, only 12.3 ticks left.

Coach Chot Reyes of TNT sued for time after Perez’s seven-point burst, designating Jordan Heading to fire the four-pointer for a possible five-minute overtime.

He got a dismal dud as Heading’s hurried shot from center was way too short at the 4:09 mark.

Then Marcio Lassiter sank two charities for the final 95-89 count, giving San Miguel Beer a 2-1 lead over TNT in the Sunday thriller, Jan. 25, 2026, in the PBA Philippine Cup race-to-four Finals.

The win was a rousing follow-up to San Miguel’s 111-92 victory in Game 2 on Friday, Jan. 23 after TNT drew first blood, 96-91, on Wednesday, Jan. 21 —with both games held at Ynares Center in mountaintop Antipolo City.

Game 4 is set on Wednesday, Jan. 28, also at the MOA Arena, with SMB shooting for a pivotal 3-1 lead to move to within a game of a successful title defense and giving SMB coach Leo Austria his eighth straight All-Filipino crown.

TNT will be looking to equalize as another loss would precariously send the Tropang 5G on cliff’s edge.

Who will guard Perez, who only had three points in Sunday’s first three quarters, before unloading 17 fourth-quarter points for a blistering total of 20 points?

I lend you my ear.