Mendoza: Poor Ateneo and why was Lingolingo canned

YOU don’t really know what tomorrow brings.

Life’s like a wheel, indeed: Today you are on top, tomorrow you are down below.

Take the case of Ateneo de Manila University.

After a blazing 4-0, win-loss start, Ateneo hurtled into three successive defeats.

That’s how fast fortunes disappear. Disaster lurks all the time.

From No. 1 in the standings to a sudden plunge in the leader board. If Ateneo’s still sulking, my sympathies.

But what hurt Ateneo the most was its last two losses to the University of Sto. Tomas and National University.

Of course, Ateneo bowing to University of the Philippines before yielding defeats to UST and NU was likewise frustrating as every setback always leaves the heart broken and the spirit shattered.

Ateneo is one poor soul.

First, it lost to UST in a marathon game lasting three overtimes, missing what appeared like a won-game several times before completely melting in the third extension.

Second, Ateneo lost to NU in another overtime, after it again appeared the Blue Eagles had the game in the bag.

Lapses in defense allowed Paul Francisco to hit back-to-back threes as Ateneo wrongfully shifted all its focus on Bulldog hotshot Jake Figueroa, triggering NU’s breakaway win in the five-minute extension.

Well, Ateneo played minus Jared Bahay as the brilliant guard was nursing a shoulder injury suffered in the game against UST.

And, speaking of injuries, there’s this recent incident involving Wello Lingolingo of the University of the East and Kean Baclaan of La Salle.

Baclaan suffered a season-ending knee injury when Lingolingo fell on him during a loose-ball scramble with 4:20 left in the overtime game won by La Salle, 111-110, on Oct. 15.

Surprisingly, Lingolingo was canned three games — the verdict drawing mixed reactions.

Said Lingolingo on social media: “I would like to apologize to Kean Baclaan, to his family, to his team and to everyone affected by the incident. I am truly sorry...It was never my intention to hurt anyone. I was simply going for a usual loose-ball dive, something we players instinctively do in the heat of the game.”

Baclaan had a profound message to Lingolingo’s bashers: “Guys! Please stop bashing Wello. Whether he meant it or not, it’s part of the game.”

Here’s a glass to Kean.