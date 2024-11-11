Mendoza: Redemption for Reyes

WAS it redemption for Chot Reyes?

In a sense, yes.

For piloting TNT to victory in the just-ended PBA Governos’ Cup, Reyes regained a huge amount of pride after getting himself humbled a while back — on the global stage yet.

It’s not easy having to go through some crisis in a coach’s life, especially to a guy as sensitive and as mercurial

as Reyes.

I can imagine the torment he’s gone through after his so-so, ugly, stint in the 2023 Fiba World Cup, where he coached Gilas Pilipinas to a forgettable finish — before his own countrymen

at that.

He was in high hopes before the Worlds began, especially so that Reyes had the NBA’s sixth man, Jordan Clarkson, in his roster.

But, alas, things didn’t turn out right the way Reyes had envisioned things.

Worst, not long after Gilas Pilipinas’ painful exit from the Fiba event, he’d soon lose his coaching job to Tim Cone. Cruel. So that if Reyes had sulked unstoppably after Cone’s ascent, can you blame him?

And, as if to rub salt to injury, Reyes would see Cone cornering massive adulation in no time.

With some unspeakable force from the gods of the game going Cone’s way, the owner of the all-time record of 25 PBA titles steered Gilas Pilipinas to the 2023 Asian Games basketball gold — a feat almost compared to a conquest of Mt. Everest.

In fashioning out the unbelievable feat, Cone coached Gilas to back-to-back wins in miraculous fashion against China in the semifinals and Jordan in the Finals for the improbable victory that snuffed a 61-year drought for the Philippines in Asiad cage supremacy.

Of course, Cone could not have done it without naturalized Filipino Justin Brownlee, whose sensational endgame bombs from deep sealed the wins against China and Jordan.

Brownlee was Cone’s import again in the Govs’ Cup. But this time, it was Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s time to shine, powering TNT past Ginebra to richly deserve the Best Import trophy handed him before the Tropang Giga wrapped up the Finals, 4-2.

In a sense, too, it was sweet revenge for Rondae, aka RHJ, as he was the Jordan import that Brownlee bamboozled in their Asiad Finals for the gold.

Thus, together with Reyes, RHJ can claim redemption, too, and both can now walk with heads unbowed while malling from hereon.