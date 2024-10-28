Mendoza: Reversal of roles

It is just the first game, yes, but to the gurus of the game, it speaks volumes.

I refer to TNT’s masterful 104-88 win over Barangay Ginebra in Game 1 of their best-of-seven title series for the PBA Governors’ Cup on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.

The victory gave the Tropang Giga one major step in their bid to give coach Chot Reyes his 10th PBA title against a team as dangerous as the Gin Kings.

Dangerous because, mainly, Ginebra is being handled by the league’s winningest coach in Tim Cone — Cone being the owner of an all-time best of 25 PBA crowns.

Add the fact that Chot has loudly admitted to being a self-confessed fan of Cone. And if memory serves, didn’t Chot say he is Cone’s mere student when it comes to coaching?

But the way Chot steered TNT last Sunday before a record crowd of 11,021 at Ynares Center in cool Antipolo City, it was obvious a reversal of roles happened.

First, Chot ordered a blitzkrieg aka fastbreaking attack at the very start, resulting to a 19-4 margin for TNT as a visibly startled Ginebra obviously froze — paving the way for a Tropang Giga cruise virtually all the way.

Second, Chot’s defense was so guillotine-tight it practically left no room for a decent Ginebra shot at the basket, starving the Gin Kings to a zero diet in threes as they missed all their first 18 triples. So brutal was TNT’s grip of the game that it led to a dismal 2-of-21 clip overall for Ginebra beyond the arc.

And third, Chot unleashed Jayson Castro to inflict the lethal blows when Ginebra tried to come back, firing 12 of his total 14 points in the third quarter where TNT sped to a 72-58 bulge — and was never threatened from there.

“Jayson saw the opportunity in the third quarter and credit to his teammates for affording him the chance and making sure he was in the right places to attack,” said Chot.

Chot added: “There’s no secret to our game. It’s really defense.”

I can only agree.

Ginebra’s output of 88 Game 1 points was a far cry from the team’s 106.5 average points per game.

Sadly, only Justin Brownlee delivered for Ginebra, although his 23 points proved meaningless.

That was negated by TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s 29 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

So, can Ginebra bounce back on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum?

Cone’s counter punch eagerly awaited.