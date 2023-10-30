Mendoza: Rules define big leaguers

A new rule will be used when the PBA (Philippine Basketball Association) opens on Nov. 5. 2023. It’s a new order but one that is not entirely alien. Not confusing.

And what’s this new rule, again?

It’s like this. A player will no longer be allowed to call a timeout himself. Beginning Nov. 5, all time-outs are the exclusive calls of the head coach.

One reason why the player’s call was scrapped is, it deprives a defending team of a good defense. Instead of preventing a troubled ball-carrier from forcing him to commit a turnover, he escapes with a time-out.

There’s a point there because, usually, a player trapped by a swarming defense as a result of a double- or triple-team quickly gets out of the bind by calling a time-out. Good defenders are left scratching their heads when it happens.

Defense-minded coaches devise traps non-stop that pin offensive players. To them, there is no substitute for a defense-minded team.

Defense defends good offense. All offense begins with a good defense. Point-production arises from a good defense.

You win with offense, yes, because it’s the points that matter in the end.

But without a good defense, no offense will ever materialize on a consistent basis. PBA Commissioner Willy Marcial knows that by heart.

Another school of thought to counter the removal of the player’s time out is, the player’s time out is also a form of defense by the offense-oriented team.

By allowing a player to employ the player’s time out, the attacking team is doing a defense and an offense all at the same time. The time out is the player’s way to set up a scoring opportunity. But all that is history now.

New season. New rule. New menu.

Meanwhile, the NBA (National Basketball Association) is also having its own mini-drama of trading woes as James Harden, as of this writing, continues to skip games of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 6-foot-5 Harden could be canned in violation of a league rule countenancing a star player to play when the game is on TV in prime time. The NBA is so big-time it covers all angles of exposure, with big-name cagers always in the mix.

Big leaguers always lean on entertainment-fueled tweaks for survival.