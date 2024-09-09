Mendoza: Sabalenka savors new crown

IF Rafael Nadal is the king of clay, make Aryna Sabalenka the queen of hard courts.

Nadal, Spain’s immortal gift to tennis, has a record 14 French Open titles at Roland Garros’ red clay courts from his total of 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles that include 36 Masters and an Olympic gold medal.

Only Novak Djokovic has outranked Nadal, with the Serbian’s 24 majors putting him tied with Margaret Court for the all-time best of 24 Slams won in singles play. One of Djokovic’s titles was also the Olympic gold medal he won in Paris just last month.

But Sabalenka crowned herself on Sunday (PH time) the new hard court star by beating Jessica Pegula in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5, to win the U.S. Open women’s title.

It was Sabalenka’s second Slam of the year after winning the Australian Open last January and her third major overall following her 2023 Aussie Open triumph.

With her victory on Sunday, Sabalenka, the 26-year-old Belarusian, became the first woman to sweep the hard court Grand Slam plums since Angelique Kerber in 2016.

The crowd pulling for Pegula, 30, a native of Buffalo not far from New York City playing host as usual to the year’s last major, did not rattle Sabalenka at all — unlike last year when she lost in the final to American Coco Gauff.

“Thank you, I heard a lot of support,” said Sabalenka. “Of course, I expected you to cheer for Jessica… That wouldn’t be normal if you would cheer for me.”

After winning the first set, Sabalenka raced to a 3-0 lead in the second frame and appeared on the way to cruising to victory.

But Pegula, ranked No. 6 against No. 2 Sabalenka, came to life by stringing up five straight games for a 5-3 lead.

Sabalenka quickly silenced the cheering crowd, however, rediscovering her forceful forehand that delivered two blistering shots to cap a four-game streak en route to another 7-5 win and clinched a well-deserved crown.

It was but an affirmation of Sabalenka’s straight-set win last month in the Cincinnati Open over Pegula, whose two losses in her 15-2, win-loss mark this season were both inflicted by Sabalenka.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to win the U.S. Open,” said Sabalenka, who pocketed her biggest paycheck of $3.6 million. “Me and my team will probably drink a

lot tonight.”

Did I hear Nadal yell, Salud?