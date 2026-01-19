Mendoza: Study of contrasts in SMB-TNT Finals

SAN Miguel Beer and TNT took trips to the Finals in contrasting fashions, unravelling paths that may define the direction of the PBA Philippine Cup championship series.

While San Miguel Beer needed six games to eliminate crowd favorite Barangay Ginebra in a 4-2 triumph that was almost devoid of the Beermen’s vaunted fabled firepower, TNT practically had a walk in the park in its 4-1 dismissal of Meralco.

The Beermen barely survived, struggling against the Gin Kings despite their tag as heavy favorites and their being the defending champions.

In contrast, the Tropang 5G almost toyed with the Bolts, and only in the series-clinching Game 5 did TNT grapple for survival.

Meralco almost reduced TNT’s lead to 3-2 as it led by 96-91 with mere 20-plus seconds left in the game.

People were already making a beeline for the exits when, suddenly, Rey Nambatac drilled an improbable four-pointer from left quarter court to shove TNT to within 96-95.

And then, Jordan Heading pilfered the ball from CJ Cancino just seconds into a Meralco inbound at the back court.

Heading headed immediately into an unmolested quick stab to give TNT a 97-96 lead that keyed 5G’s second straight advance to the Finals — also against SMB.

But why Meralco’s Serbian consultant, who was coaching the Bolts despite the presence of listed head coach Luigi Trillo, did not call time out after Nambatac’s stinging four was a question bigger than the question on why the sea keeps rushing to the shore.

Meanwhile, San Miguel also had its anxious moments when, in Game 6, it almost blew a 19-point lead when Ginebra, owner of the league’s certified true copy of the never-say-die mantra, inched to within four points, 83-79, on Norbert Torres’ triple.

But Don Trollano essayed his role once more as SMB’s most reliable rescuer off the bench, firing 11 points in the Beermen’s blazing 16-4 revolt that restored San Miguel’s 16-point, 99-83 lead, time down to only 2:01.

After five meaningless points from Ginebra, CJ Perez set the final count at 101-88 with a fastbreak, capping a 41-point career-high effort marked by his 30-point first quarter production on a league record 12-of-12 field goal clip.

Here’s to the SMB-TNT race-to-four Finals beginning Jan. 21 at Ynares Center, Antipolo City.

A rematch pregnant with thrills and spills.