Mendoza: Surprising Meralco aiming to rewrite script

MERALCO has greatly grabbed the spotlight in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), basking in the glory of a first-ever Finals stint since its PBA debut in 2010.

By eliminating Ginebra San Miguel in a huge upset to enter the Philippine Cup Finals, the Bolts suddenly saw themselves being thrust into not mere footnotes in PBA lore. They have, more significantly, brilliantly barged into the cusp of history after having broken a long-standing dominance by San Miguel Corporation teams of contesting championship crowns.

One for the books.

Shattered by Meralco’s dismissal of Barangay Ginebra was the much-expected Sister Act Finals between Ginebra and San Miguel Beer, a long-running refrain in the 12-team loop because, well, both teams are famously known to equip their lineups with star players and decorated coaches. Definitely, surefire formulas for success.

So, why has Meralco—a team perennially known as a mere participant and never a winner, contender even—gone this far? Given that it had the league’s crowd darling (Ginebra) for a semifinal foe at that—and being handled no less by the PBA’s winningest coach in Tim Cone?

The last time Meralco tasted sweet success was when it won in 1971 the MICAA, the forerunner of the PBA. Meralco’s star player then was the now-retired Robert Jaworski, dubbed the Living Legend by the late, lamented Joe Cantada.

Fifty-three years later, Meralco is back and ready to complete rewriting the script.

It’d be a tough task, indeed, as the Bolts have the formidable Beermen to contend with in the best-of-seven Finals set to start on Wednesday (June 5) at 7:30 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Q.C.

From being quickly consigned to oblivion after finding themselves pushed to the ropes with a 3-2 deficit against Ginebra, the Bolts bolted from obscurity to celebrity, sweeping the last two games for a 4-3 series win in a stunning feat that even Meralco coach Luigi Trillo himself could hardly believe.

“I don’t think a lot of teams have come back from 3-2 but it’s big for the organization,” said Trillo, who credits consultant Nenad Vucinic of Serbia for Meralco’s big turnaround.

Big for the organization.

Bold, brave words.

Beware Beermen.