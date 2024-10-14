Mendoza: The giant needs to wake up

JUNE Mar Fajardo was a pathetic picture of a tired, old man so that, naturally, San Miguel Beer lost.

That was basically the predicate on Sunday (13 Oct. 2024) in Barangay Ginebra’s 99-94 Game 3 victory of their best-of-seven semifinal series in the PBA (Philippine Basketball Association) Governors’ Cup.

The full-house crowd at the Dasmarinas Gym in Cavite couldn’t almost believe seeing Fajardo huff and puff during the

48-minute contest.

I’d say Fajardo, 34, was only in full throttle for only about 20 minutes, terribly hurting both the Beermen’s offense and defense against a superbly energized Gin King squad that continues to enjoy the fruits of an eight-day furlough following its three-game sweep of Meralco in the quarterfinals.

This was in stark contrast to SMB’s predicament wherein it had to grapple past a five-game wringer against Converge in the other quarterfinal encounter, depriving the Beermen the same luxury of a similar much-needed rest going into the crucial semifinal war.

In the winner-take-all Game 5 alone against Converge, Fajardo had to literally spill hits guts out to shoulder SMB home to victory, producing an astonishing, conference-high 40 points and grabbing 24 rebounds.

But he had to pay dearly for it, losing his sting a day later against Ginebra in the semifinal opener that resulted in a 122-105 rout of SMB on Oct. 9.

Although Fajardo’s strength was back in the 131-125 Game 2 overtime win for SMB that leveled the series at 1-1, collecting 26 points and 21 boards, the 6-foot-10 man-mountain was starved to just 12 points and 11 rebounds — his lowest thus far — in the Cavite outing for Ginebra’s 2-1 lead.

“We just played better defense,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Said defense was centered on Fajardo, who was practically double-teamed, triple-teamed, most of the time.

Neutralized almost, Fajardo couldn’t control Japeth Aguilar, 37, who went on to pilfer 22 points in a huge back-up to the 30 points of Ginebra firebrand Justin Brownlee.

Brownlee, 36, earned profuse praise from Cone, saying “thanks to this guy (Justin)” thrice during the presser.

Fajardo and the Beermen have a two-day rest before Game 4 is played on Oct. 16. Will that be enough for the giant from Pinamungajan, Cebu, to recover?

Let’s see.