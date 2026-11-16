Mendoza: The real ‘medal’

THE Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has again given way to Gilas Pilipinas’ campaign in the Fiba (World Basketball Federation) World Cup. Meaning, the PBA semifinals of the Governors’ Cup have been shelved momentarily, resuming only on December 4.

By the time they see action — NLEX versus Converge and Barangay Ginebra against TNT — they should all be primed up for fierce competition in their best-of-five series for the season-ending championship.

The PBA has been traditionally supporting our Fiba campaign by way of the league’s commitment to join overseas battles in the name of solidarity and friendship.

No doubt that’s a noble gesture for all well-meaning countries dedicated to global oneness.

Of course, there will always be cynics, who do not totally agree with the PBA policy of supporting the country’s commitment to international concerns.

The critics’ main reason holds water — in a sense: We can never win a podium finish in the Fiba World Cup. That league has always been built for the established giants of the sport that are naturally bred in America and Europe.

Well taken, all right.

But there’s such a thing as winning global friendship, helping preserve world peace, by joining tournaments to show unanimity in purpose with other countries through sports.

In friendly competitions, it is not always medals that count the most. Actually, winning is not always everything but merely part of the revered aspect of competing. If winning happens, fine. But in the end, winning should be treated as the mere icing on the cake: the friendship gained from the battles is really the heart of the duel.

Take the just-ended Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, that had 45 nations in attendance. China was the runaway winner, and many, like Brunei and Timor Leste, were way behind in the medal race.

But then, the losing nations were there not really to win but to show that they belong to a world order that values peace, harmony and security.

China emerged the undisputed strongman, but the bulk of losers went home still feeling proud winners on another plane: they won hearts.

Surely, we will win the same in the Fiba World Cup. And that’s all that matters to any nation driven to build friendship on the world’s grandest stage in basketball.

There should be no quarrel there at all.