Mendoza: The real winner

It would seem like a stunner to end all stunners. That was all there’s to it.

I refer to Claire Liu’s victory over Alex Eala on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, PH time, to win the Hong Kong Tennis Open.

So, let’s cut to the chase.

For once, let me be blunt: Liu did not win it. Eala played to lose.

Although Eala did not admit it in her post-game interview, her fans knew deep in their hearts that their idol was playing hurt.

Eala said it herself to the lady physiotherapist when she called a medical timeout midway into the first set: “There’s a bit of pain in my knee.”

The score then was 4-3 in Liu’s favor after Liu had held serve.

That “bit of pain” had shot up from the right knee to Eala’s thigh — the injured thigh getting heavily bandaged promptly in a bid to arrest the damage.

It was all in vain.

Actually, the knee was already a bugger the previous matches.

When play resumed Sunday, Liu immediately went for the kill, breaking her hobbling prey a second time for a 5-3 lead.

Liu would next quickly hold serve to easily put away the first set 6-3.

From there, the 26-year-old American would cruise to a sweat-less 6-0 second-set win to wrap up the championship, piling up eight straight games against the haplessly defenseless Eala.

All this time that Liu was administering the carnage, the sell-out crowd dominated by Filipinos that paid as much as P10,000 per ticket fell into a cemetery-like silence.

Even as they heavily suspected that Eala was playing wounded, they simply couldn’t believe what was unfolding right before their eyes.

Grotesque, to say the least.

Being seeded No. 2 in the tournament, Eala, 21, was supposed to be the gallant hero, the real winner, against the unseeded Liu who was merely ranked 102nd in the world.

If it were a movie, the script got so drastically flipped so that the FPJ starrer saw FPJ suffer a tragic death, forcing a stunned audience to storm the stage and rip the silver screen apart.

How can it end so dismally?

In Eala’s first 68 matches of the year, she’s never been blanked in a set. And now this, in her final match of the season, a 6-0 second-set loss to a foe as obscure as an extra in a B flick?

Still and all, Eala played her part as a true-blue professional to the hilt. She did not quit, giving a semblance of a legitimate victory to her conqueror.

If only for that, Eala’s grieving legion of fans should applaud her to high heavens.