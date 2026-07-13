Mendoza: This ‘Sinner’ is also a saint

JANNIK Sinner retained his Wimbledon crown on July 13, 2026 PH time, without much trouble in a four-set victory over Alexander Zverev.

I woke up past midnight of Monday to catch the match’s early goings, and watched it on Cignal Channel 273 SPOTV till its classic conclusion minutes before 3 a.m.

The things we have to do to keep the writer’s juices flowing, I tell you.

After yielding a tightly fought first set decided via a tiebreak, Sinner would practically cruise to a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory for his first Grand Slam since winning Wimbledon 12 months ago.

It was also Sinner’s sixth title for the season, making him the most dominant male tennis player presently as his main rival, the power-hitting Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, missed Wimbledon and continues to nurse an injured wrist.

In winning his 100th match in the four majors, Sinner, only 24, stashed away his fifth Slam to stay two behind Alcaraz in their head-to-head duel for major supremacy.

His victory also saw him stop the 29-year-old Zverev’s match-winning streak at 13, scoring 58 blistering winners against only 25 unforced errors in the 139th Wimbledon final.

But if it’s any consolation, Zverev, a Type-1 diabetic, reaching the final is a huge bonus considering that he has never appeared in the quarterfinals of nine previous Wimbledon appearances.

He even received a sublime moment when he was helped to his feet by Sinner after falling on the seventh game of the third set, and holding on to his right knee grimacing in pain.

Who said this “Sinner” can’t be a saint, too?

Sinner had his own big scare when he posted a come-from-behind win versus nondescript Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in a dramatic first-round five-setter.

And by beating Zverev in three hours and 46 minutes, Sinner has extended his winning streak over the German No. 2 seed to 11 even as the Italian ace has now compiled an incredible 44-3 win-loss record this year.

In his victory worth about US4.84 million, Sinner foiled Zverev’s dying bid to become the first German to win Wimbledon since Michael Stich in 1991.

But still, Zverev has enough reason to breast-beat as he pocketed a whopping $2.42 million as runner-up.

There is money, indeed, in tennis that’s why our very own Alex Eala has chosen the right career.