Mendoza: Why Eala beat Swiatek

Alex Eala beating Iga Swiatek was the kind of a sporting headline that will linger for a long, long while — longer even than Canada’s coastline of 202,080 kilometers, the longest in the world.

It shook the very foundations of world sports to begin with.

Its impact absolutely overshadowed all the dramas in the ongoing 28-nation World Cup of football in the US, Mexico and Canada.

The legends of the game themselves like Billie Jean King, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, to name but a few, were in awe of Eala’s 7-6 (11-9), 6-2 victory on Saturday, July 4, 2026, PH time.

Who wouldn’t be?

That win did not only swipe Swiatek out of Wimbledon, effectively dethroning the defending champion from Poland.

It also advanced Eala to the fourth round of the Mt. Everest of tennis.

And, more importantly, it made Eala the first Filipino to defeat a reigning Grand Slam champion — the Wimbledon being the third of four majors (the other three are the Australian Open held in January, French Open in June and the US Open in September).

The way Eala, 21, wove magic on the court to shoot down Swiatek, 25, was as unexpected as Serena’s delivering her second child at age 41 in 2023.

Eala was just simply sensational, her game so astonishing since the Resurrection.

After winning the grueling first set in a lung-tearing tiebreak that played like eternity, Eala would proceed to dismantle Swiatek with unmatched ferocity to easily nail the second set and complete the giant upset.

The win broke their 1-1 head-to-head duel, but the way Eala did it went from incredible to unbelievable.

Eala, ranked 29th, won their first meeting in March 2025 before Swiatek, No. 3, returned the favor months later.

But in their third meeting on Saturday, Eala was a totally different beast in the match lasting two hours and 14 minutes.

She covered more real estate, even diving for the ball at one stage in a phenomenal display of no surrender.

She had no double fault for the first time in the tournament.

And she even had four aces — her service now carrying a more pronounced sting.

So outplayed and outhustled was Swiatek that she committed five double faults — her worst in the series.

If Eala defeated Italian Jasmine Paolini a second time in their match last night (Monday), I wouldn’t be surprised.

A bullet train at break-neck speed can never be stopped. Ever.