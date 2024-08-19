Mendoza: Yulo tossed into moral dilemma

WHAT price family unity?

Billionaire Chavit Singson has said on social media: “There are only 10 orders from God in the Ten Commandments and one of them tells us to ‘Honor our Father and our Mother.’”

Singson said he didn’t see Yulo’s family at Malacanang last week during the Olympians’ dinner with President Marcos Jr. at the Palace.

In his Facebook account, Singson requested Caloy Yulo to reunite with his dad Mark Andrew, mom Angelica, and siblings Karl Jahrel Eldrew, Iza, and Joriel.

Earlier videos on social media showed Caloy and his mother trading barbs on money matters, with Caloy saying some of his bank accounts were withdrawn by Angelica “without my knowledge.”

Singson told BusinessMirror sportswriter Josef Ramos on Thursday: “If they reunite, I will give them P5 million.”

He said his P5 million has nothing to do with the two Olympic gymnastics gold medals won by Yulo in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I don’t care about the gold medals,” Singson told Ramos. “My purpose in giving the P5 million is the unity in Caloy’s family.”

During last week’s “Hero’s Parade” in Manila honoring the Olympians, Yulo’s father was seen on TV waving vigorously at his son (Caloy was on board a float), a streamer at his father’s back with the words: “Caloy andito ang Papa mo (Caloy, your father is here).”

What a sight. Heart-crushing.

It is common knowledge that only Caloy and his mom are feuding. And there is no news yet if they’ve reconciled.

Singson’s gesture has actually put Caloy and his mother in a moral dilemma.

If they bury the hatchet and proceed to collect the P5 million, it will surely send Singson, the former governor of Ilocos Sur, to fits of euphoria. Peace maker beyond compare!

But if they do accede, will mom and son not feel awkward for receiving money in the name of family unity?

I remember a piece titled “What price valor?” by the great writer Ernest Hemingway. It was about a war medal being pawned at a pittance fee. The medal owner is now a penniless war hero. Hungry.

“I know only that what is moral is you feel good after and what is immoral is you feel bad after,” Hemingway wrote.

With the windfall of money at Caloy’s doorstep (close to 100 million pesos already), will Singson’s five million bucks still matter?

Your call, Caloy.