Mental healing amid the tremors

SURVIVORS of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that jolted northern Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025, are grappling not only with damaged homes but with deep psychological scars. The constant fear stirred by aftershocks presents a unique and ongoing mental health challenge for residents.

The immediate reaction to a major disaster is often fear, shock and denial. Physical symptoms are also common, including headaches, bodily aches, difficulty focusing and trouble sleeping, said Dr. Christine Joyce Villero, a psychiatrist, in an interview with SunStar’s Vital Signs. Villero described this as a “normal response,” classifying it as an acute stress reaction.

However, persistent distress or recurring nightmares lasting more than a month may be identified as signs of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Other mental health conditions, including depression and anxiety, may also develop, and in some cases, individuals may turn to substance use as a coping mechanism.

Continuous Threats

Earthquakes present unique mental health challenges compared to other disasters, such as typhoons. The continuous threat of aftershocks triggers fear and anxiety, leading to hypervigilance and difficulty relaxing or sleeping, said Prince Ronquillo, a licensed psychometrician.

Unlike a typhoon, where people can prepare and the disaster eventually passes, an earthquake causes shock and the threat continues due to aftershocks. Ronquillo noted that individuals struggle to anticipate when the next aftershock is coming, affecting daily living, especially for survivors who face significant losses, including properties, loved ones and lifestyle.

“The event is still happening, so we are still in the impact stage where people continue to experience its effects, which also triggers fear,” said Ronquillo. While these triggers continue to affect residents emotionally, the expert said it cannot be definitively concluded that concerned individuals are experiencing mental health problems, as the situation is still ongoing.

Villero explained that mental illnesses have varying durations. Symptoms that last for two weeks or more may indicate major depression, while anxiety disorders typically persist for six months or longer. She pointed out that adjustment disorder, a mental health condition that can develop within the first three months following a stressful event, is also a concern.

Intervention and Recovery

Ronquillo said that simply listening to the experiences of survivors allows them to release their emotions and ease their fears, especially those from the most vulnerable groups.

The Provincial Government has deployed teams of medical and healthcare workers to address basic needs, physical health and security before transitioning to psychosocial support. Psychosocial teams, composed of trained responders, psychiatrists, psychologists and social workers, have been sent by both public and private groups to the quake-hit areas. Ronquillo added that the purpose of these teams is to mitigate the development of possible mental health disorders among the victims.

The collective outpouring of help, especially from strangers and volunteers offering their time and services, has brought immense relief to survivors, reminding them that they are cared for. Although traces of fear remain, acknowledging these emotions marks a significant step toward lasting healing and recovery. / DPC