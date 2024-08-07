‘Mentally ill’ woman nabbed after knocking down motorcycles in Dumanjug

A WOMAN believed to be suffering from a mental illness was apprehended for knocking down several motorcycles parked on the side of the road in Barangay Sima, Dumanjug, Cebu, past 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

The young woman, who appeared to be in her 20s, also got inside the unlocked vehicle and got into the driver's seat.

Once inside, she locked the doors and started the engine, but she was unable to move the car.

Bystanders tried to persuade her to get out of the car, but she resisted.

It was only when the car’s owner and the Dumanjug police arrived that the girl was finally captured after they forced open the car’s door by breaking its window with a hard object.

However, the offender was discovered to be mentally disturbed upon her arrest, prompting the authorities to hand her over to the social welfare department of the municipality, which subsequently transported her to her family in Minglanilla town. (DVG, TPT)