Meralco beats Macau in EASL at Cebu Coliseum

RONDAE Hollis-Jefferson wowed the Cebuano crowd with his amazing dunks as he led the Meralco Bolts to a 92-74 win over Macau Black Bears in the East Asia Super League at the Cebu Coliseum in Cebu City Saturday, November 15, 2025.

With the win, the Bolts improved their standing to a 2-2 slate, while spoiling Black Bears' debut.

Jefferson finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds, and give assists.

Puerto Rica Israel Romero was also impressive with his own double-double performance scoring 25 points and 28 rebounds.

Damian Chongqui topscored Macau with 25 points. (JBM)