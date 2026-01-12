Mercado rumored to be estranged from in-laws

Showbiz insider Ogie Diaz claimed on his YouTube channel that Jennylyn Mercado allegedly does not get along with her in-laws.

Diaz said he received reports that the actress has not been in contact with the family of her husband, Dennis Trillo, for several years and that she reportedly avoids visiting them.

“Yes, for four years now, it was said that Jennylyn has not shown up or reached out to Dennis’ family. Christmas and New Year came, and she was reportedly absent,” Diaz said.

He also claimed that Mercado allegedly does not allow Trillo to visit his parents, although Diaz said he initially ignored the rumor until he received multiple messages about it.

Despite the claims, Trillo reportedly continues to provide financial support to his parents. As of posting, the actress has not issued a statement addressing the allegations. / TRC S