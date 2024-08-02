Mercedes-Benz launches all-electric EQE SUV in Cebu

Global Star Motors Corp., the official retailer of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the Visayas and Mindanao, launched the highly-anticipated all-electric vehicle, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, at the Mercedes-Benz Cebu Showroom on July 20, 2024.

The EQE SUV joins the EQ series, highlighting Mercedes-Benz’s dedication to electrification, innovation, and sustainability. It features a sleek design and spacious interior, combining style, comfort, and environmental responsibility.

Equipped with the latest battery technology and electric drivetrain, the EQE SUV offers impressive range and fast charging capabilities, catering to the needs of modern drivers.

Exterior design and features

The EQE SUV’s aerodynamic lines enhance both efficiency and performance. The 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light alloy wheels add to its dynamic presence. The vehicle’s seamless door handles and black panel grille with three-dimensional star patterns reflect the luxury associated with the Mercedes-Benz brand. Advanced lighting technologies, including the Digital Light with ULTRA RANGE high beam and 3D helix-shaped LED tail lights, contribute to its distinctive look.

Interior comfort and technology

Inside, the EQE SUV offers a spacious and sophisticated environment. The Burmester® 3D surround sound system with 15 speakers and Active Ambient Lighting enhances the driving experience. The vehicle provides significant legroom and versatile load capacity, making it suitable for various needs. Features like the AMG line interior and Mercedes-Benz multicontour seats, which include adjustable support, massage functions, and climate control, further enhance comfort. The signature Mercedes-Benz fragrance system allows personalization of the interior scent.

MBUX Hyperscreen

A standout feature of the EQE SUV is the MBUX Hyperscreen, a 56-inch span of high-tech glass that integrates three displays beneath a curved surface. This system, powered by AI, adapts to the driver’s preferences, providing tailored suggestions and optimizing both performance and enjoyment. The “Zero Layer” feature prioritizes essential information, minimizing distractions.

Safety and assistance features

The EQE SUV includes a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. The Driver Assistance Package offers modern sensor systems for stress relief and protection.

This new addition to the Mercedes-Benz lineup represents a significant step toward sustainable mobility by integrating advanced technology with the brand’s signature craftsmanship and design. The luxury vehicle brand’s undertaking in combining class, sustainability, and user comfort continues to propel the automotive landscape into greater heights—setting new standards in both performance and environmental responsibility.