Mercury eliminate defending champ Liberty

ALYSSA Thomas dropped 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists for her fifth career playoff triple-double as the Phoenix Mercury eliminated the defending champion New York Liberty, 79-73, in Game 3 of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 (PH time).

Satou Sabally powered the Mercury with 23 points and 12 boards, helping the No. 4 seed punch a ticket to the semifinals, where they’ll face top-seeded Minnesota on Monday to open the best-of-five series.

Thomas now owns five of the league’s seven postseason triple-doubles, further cementing her reputation as a do-it-all force.

Sami Whitcomb chipped in 13 points, while Kahleah Copper added 12 points and nine rebounds for Phoenix.

Breanna Stewart, five days after spraining the MCL in her left knee in overtime of a Game 1 win, scored 30 points, including the last 14 in the fourth quarter for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu added 22 points but the rest of the Liberty struggled. / RSC