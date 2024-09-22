Mercy Apura to run for mayor in Carcar; Nicepuro not to seek any elective post

FORMER Carcar City mayor Mercedita “Mercy” Apura has announced her bid to run for mayor in the midterm elections in May 2025.

Apura announced her decision in a press conference on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

Apura served as mayor for one term, from 2019 to 2022. She did not seek reelection in the 2022 general elections, but she ran for vice mayor with her husband, Nicepuro, running for mayor.

Efren Quijano defeated Apura in the race for the vice mayor’s post, while businessman Mario Patricio “Patrick” Barcenas won against Nicepuro.

In the midterm race, Apura will partner with Quijano, who will be seeking a second straight term as vice mayor.

Nicepuro has decided not to seek any elective post, saying his wife is capable of running the city if she wins in the next year’s elections. Their son, Valladolid Barangay Captain Anthony John Apura, is an ex-officio City Council member and president of the Association of Barangay Councils.

Quijano explained his decision to join Apura’s camp, citing differences in vision with his former party. He noted that he no longer communicated with Barcenas and had made his decision independently.

The vice mayor said that it would be difficult to implement his projects if he were under Barcenas’ administration.

“It’s difficult to stay with someone you no longer align with,” Quijano said in Cebuano.

Apura’s lineup of councilors for her “Green Team” includes Ian Del Rosario, Mae Tabora, Mitch Zozobrado, Kashi dela Cerna, Kimbox Lapinid, Richard Barangan, Marco Espiritu, Ed Lawas, Carlo Aldemita, and Nica Apura.

Unfinished projects

Apura said she decided to return to politics because several projects initiated under her administration were left unfinished, one of which is the City Hospital, the public utility vehicle terminal with a budget of P150 million, and the P150 million livestock auction market.

The filing of certificates of candidacy is set to begin on Oct. 1.

Mercy Apura expressed her hopes and prayers for a peaceful election in Carcar City.

Nicepuro said majority of the 15 barangay captain have given their support to his wife.

The Apuras said they are still with continues to support the Alayon and One Cebu local parties. / GPL / KAL